Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Insider Sime Armoyan Purchases 25,000 Shares

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan purchased 201,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$792,681.00.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,065. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.74 and a 12 month high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$339.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CFW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
About Calfrac Well Services
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
