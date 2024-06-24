Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 13,787.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 194.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 1.75. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $51.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

