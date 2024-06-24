Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $74.94 on Thursday. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $82.04. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,483 shares of company stock worth $4,913,533. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

