Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cybin (NYSE:CYBN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Cybin alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cybin

Cybin Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

CYBN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.50. Cybin has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the first quarter worth about $5,770,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the first quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.