Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head to Head Contrast

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Capita alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Grab -11.86% -4.62% -3.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $3.50 billion 0.09 -$221.54 million N/A N/A Grab $2.36 billion 5.89 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -50.56

This table compares Capita and Grab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Grab.

Risk & Volatility

Capita has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capita and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00

Grab has a consensus price target of $5.07, indicating a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Capita.

Summary

Capita beats Grab on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.