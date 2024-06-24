Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.57

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 67142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 286,273 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,048,000 after buying an additional 1,448,154 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

