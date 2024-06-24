Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CS. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.95.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CS opened at C$9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 12-month low of C$4.40 and a 12-month high of C$11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.06.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Corporate insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.