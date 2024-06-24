Carlson Capital Management Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.69. 2,909,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,759. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

