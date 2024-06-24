Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,608,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,872. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.