Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,135 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 279,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after buying an additional 124,740 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 64,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 221,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $31.63. 27,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

