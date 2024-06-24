Carlson Capital Management Sells 30,321 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,321 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.4 %

MMM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.81. 1,468,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,755. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.