Carlson Capital Management Sells 314,721 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,721 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $49.58. 5,797,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,611,624. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

