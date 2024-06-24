Carlson Capital Management Sells 32,048 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,048 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for about 0.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $152,941,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Graco by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,136,000 after purchasing an additional 856,460 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at $70,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,085,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,193,000 after purchasing an additional 726,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,738. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.17. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

