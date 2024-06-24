Carlson Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 72.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $69.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $835.40. 6,600,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $837.95 and its 200 day moving average is $728.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

