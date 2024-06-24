Carlson Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,726,000 after buying an additional 37,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $47,359,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,999. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.98. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

