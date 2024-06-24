Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,337. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $292.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

