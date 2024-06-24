CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 1,054 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

T traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $18.65. 17,218,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,681,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

