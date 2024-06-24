CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 1,110 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $49,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 110.6% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 50,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $528,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $162.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,844,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,083. The company has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.69 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.