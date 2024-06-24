CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 448 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.05. 2,616,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,011. The stock has a market cap of $358.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

