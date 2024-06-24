CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.08 on Monday, reaching $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,454,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.