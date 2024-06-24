CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $8.24 on Monday, reaching $285.18. 368,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.47. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

