CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.74 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.49. The stock had a trading volume of 537,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

