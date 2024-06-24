CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 105.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $752.96.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $847.00. 800,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,359. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $521.26 and a 1 year high of $873.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $788.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $375.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

