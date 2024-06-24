CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $540,178,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.36. 1,874,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.96. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.