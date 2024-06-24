CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases Shares of 6,100 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HRL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

