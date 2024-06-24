CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $608.61. 203,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,445. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $395.30 and a 1 year high of $609.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $558.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

