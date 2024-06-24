China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.04. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,108,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,429,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.