Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,500.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $3,340.00 price target (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,201.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $3,210.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2,755.44. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,768.64 and a 1 year high of $3,463.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.