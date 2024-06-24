Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

CGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cineplex Price Performance

Cineplex stock opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$7.10 and a 52-week high of C$9.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

