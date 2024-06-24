City Holding Co. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after buying an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,441.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 321,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 312,099 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 73.1% in the third quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 374,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 318.9% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 219.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,815 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $718.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

