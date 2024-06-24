City Holding Co. Has $1.84 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,898 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,967. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $225.51. 796,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a 200 day moving average of $212.00. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

