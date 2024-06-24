City Holding Co. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Target by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Target by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.13. 5,652,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.75 and its 200-day moving average is $152.92. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

