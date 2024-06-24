City Holding Co. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,066,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $247.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average is $243.56. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

