City Holding Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. &PARTNERS boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 172,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 94,844 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.44. The company had a trading volume of 179,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,241. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.80. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.49 and a 52-week high of $252.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.