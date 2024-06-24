City Holding Co. Sells 1,810 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. 20,988,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,546,488. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.