City Holding Co. Sells 620 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The company has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.61. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

