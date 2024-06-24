CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,328,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,710,000 after buying an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,473,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 929,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 544,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after buying an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,695. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

