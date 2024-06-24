CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,657,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569,977. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

