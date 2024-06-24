Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 1.8%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.03 and last traded at $63.92. 2,603,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,087,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

