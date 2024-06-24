Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 235 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 13,901,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,624,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,149,801 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.