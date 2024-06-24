Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,972. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $113.82. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

