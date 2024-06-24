Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.