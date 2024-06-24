Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,826 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.89% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $19,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.04. 51,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,871. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.08 and a 1-year high of $76.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

