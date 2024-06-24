Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,068,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,850. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
