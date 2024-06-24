Contrasting Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) & Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM – Get Free Report) and Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Biostar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Organon & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Organon & Co. 0 2 2 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Organon & Co. has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Organon & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organon & Co. is more favorable than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Organon & Co. $6.26 billion 0.86 $1.02 billion $4.09 5.10

Organon & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organon & Co. has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Organon & Co. 16.50% -360.57% 9.15%

Summary

Organon & Co. beats Biostar Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B. It also provides 12 other OTC products and 17 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. The company's OTC products also comprise Ganwang compound paracetamol and amantadine hydrochloride capsule for the relief of common cold, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fever; Tianqi Dysmenorrhea capsule, a traditional Chinese medicine used for pain and other symptoms associated with menstruation; Deafness Tongqiao pills for hepatobiliary Huosheng, head swelling, deafness and tinnitus, ear pus, dry stool, and urine-yellow; Wenweishu capsules for the treatment of chronic gastritis and pain of epigastric cold; Zhitongtougu ointment for treating joint pain, swelling, tenderness, or dysfunction; and Chuzhang Zehaifu tablets for cataract. Its prescription pharmaceutical products include Danshen granules; Taohuasan pediatric medicines; Jingang tablets; Danxiang Rhinitis tablets; Yanlixiao capsules; Piracetam tablets; Huangyangning tablets; Hyperthyroidism capsules; Fosfomycin Calcium capsules; Qianlietong capsules; Yituo Erythromycin particles; Danshen tablets; Muxiang Shunqi pills; Sifangwei capsules; and Aspirin Enteric-coated tablets. The company also operates a Website that serves as Internet-based China Hepatitis Internet hospital, which offers HBV patients with information on HBV and treatment options, as well as methods to purchase HBV medicines. Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products through distributors and a network of sales people in approximately 28 provinces. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Xianyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage. The company's biosimilars portfolio consists of immunology products, such as Brenzys, Renflexis, and Hadlima; and two oncology products, including Ontruzant and Aybintio. It offers cholesterol-modifying medicines under the Zetia, Ezetrol, Vytorin, Atozet, Inegy, Rosuzet, and Zocor brands; Cozaar and Hyzaar for the treatment of hypertension; respiratory products for treatments of control and prevent symptoms caused by asthma under the Singulair, Dulera, Zenhale, and Asmanex brand names; and Singulair, Nasonex, Clarinex, and Aerius for treating seasonal allergic rhinitis. The company provides dermatology products under the Diprosone and Elocon brand; bone health portfolio, including Fosamax brand name; non-opioid pain management products under the Arcoxia, Diprospan, and Celestone brand names; Proscar for the treatment of symptomatic benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Propecia for the treatment of male pattern hair loss. It sells its products to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, government agencies, health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

