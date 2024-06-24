Contrasting Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ouster and Regal Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $83.28 million 5.54 -$374.11 million ($5.58) -1.83 Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.50 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -294.00

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ouster, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

31.5% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ouster shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ouster and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 2 0 2.40 Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 18.63%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $192.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -239.89% -88.42% -50.61% Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Volatility & Risk

Ouster has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Ouster on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company offers Ouster Sensor, a scanning sensor; and Digital Flash, a solid-state flash sensor. It also provides surround-view lidar sensors, which include Ouster Gemini, a perception platform for smart infrastructure deployments; and Blue City, a Gemini-powered solution for traffic operations, planning, and safety. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

