Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 3%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.70. 1,017,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,848,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Core Scientific

Core Scientific Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.