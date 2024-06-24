Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Huw Owen Sells 7,792 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $17.05. 326,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,044. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

