Cowen Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Stock

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNGL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,066. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $787,000. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,690,000. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 83,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

