CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Julianne Bruno Sells 3,366 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
CRSP stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.94. 1,094,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,375. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
