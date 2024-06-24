CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) COO Julianne Bruno Sells 3,366 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.94. 1,094,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,375. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

